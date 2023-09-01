Doves ready for Vampires

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton has seven days to recover from a bruising contest against Murrumbeena before it looks to do what no other team has done this year: beat East Brighton.

The Vampires’ sole loss in 2023 came to the Doves midway through the season when Michael Cardamone’s side was going through a purple patch of form.

Doveton overturned a nine-point three-quarter-time deficit with two last quarter goals in a tense game of footy.

The Doves won the clearances by four that day, with the team’s ability to match it with East Brighton physically crucial to the outcome of the game.

Jack Muirhead appears likely to again get the role on East Brighton’s ex-AFL player Tom Lamb, keeping him to one goal last time out.

While Jake Basa and Shannon Henwood, as expected, stood up in the recent game, the Doves also served up arguably their weakest performance under Cardamone the first time the teams met.

East Brighton won it by 92 points, as Doveton was found out in all areas of the ground – albeit, the Doves’ personnel has shifted around since.

James Gascard was the barometer last time and someone will need to be that man again up forward; able to create a contest and bring it to ground to give the pressure players a chance to lock it in.

No-one else has been close to the might of East Brighton, whose slew of recruits all season has had them as premiership favourites, with Doveton embracing the underdog status.

Can they win their way through to a grand final?

Five to watch

Michael Henry: The veteran is yet to play back-to-back games in 2023, and Saturday’s game has likely been the most physical one he’s encountered this season. He ran through the midfield so will no doubt be sore, but he brought a point-of-difference with his energy, experience and sharp ball use when thrown into the midfield mix against Murrumbeena.

Jake Basa: In his first game back from injury, he improved what the Doves were able to do post stoppage and gave the midfield class. Will be even cleaner which will be crucial against the big-bodied, two-way Vampires.

Aaron Johns: Was a late exclusion for the clash against Murrumbeena, but the club says he will return against East Brighton. Is another prototype Dove whose big body and tough style of footy is made for September.

Cam Williamson: Kicked an unbelievable goal in the qualifying final while being tackled. Finds ways to generate scoring opportunities and will lead the forward line. The Doves need to take their chances against a strong midfield and tight defence.

Dylan Chapman: Was battered in the game against Murrumbeena as the Lions put time into him physically. Was still influential with his tap-work and presence in marking contests but how he backs up will be intriguing.