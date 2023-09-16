Police Paddocks future up for comment

Community consultation has started on a masterplan to rejuvenate the historic Dandenong Police Paddocks Reserve.

An online survey has opened for the public to help shape the State Government’s $5.5 million revitalisation project.

It delves into how people use the park – including the interaction of horse riders, dogs, cyclists and native animals such as kangaroos.

One question is whether dogs should be banned, on or off lead or restricted to certain zones in the park.

In recent years, the 500-hectare reserve has been blighted by vandalism, graffiti, rubbish dumping and illegal vehicle access.

The Government has announced initial works in 2023 and 2024 such as trail maintenance, new signage and measures to curb dumping and stray vehicles.

The master plan will forge a blueprint for the park’s next 30 years.

The Police Paddocks is culturally significant for the Bunurong people and listed on the Victorian Heritage Register.

The reserve is a significant swamp scrub and wildlife corridor, including species such as sugar gliders, wombats, wedge-tailed eagles, eastern grey kangaroos and powerful owl as well as native fish in Dandenong Creek and 90 types of native plants. With Churchill National Park and Lysterfield Park, it is part of a 2000-hectare region of native bushland.

Well before European settlement, the Bunurong people called the place Nerre Nerre Warren.

Between 1840-’43, the paddocks were home to the Port Phillip Aboriginal Protectorate Station, then later the Native Police Corps.

It has also been home to Queensland Aboriginal trackers – some who were assigned to find bushranger Ned Kelly.

Up until 1931, the Victoria Police Stud Depot bred, trained and spelled its horses, including the force’s famous grey bloodlines.

It now also includes a sports precinct for soccer, softball, cricket and baseball, as well as Churchill Park Golf Course and a Girl Guides facility.

Environment Minister Ingrid Stitt said the master plan would bring together the reserve’s current uses and recognise its values.

“I’m delighted that a master plan is being developed in consultation with community, stakeholders and Traditional Owners to help rejuvenate the reserve into a green space, where people can relax, connect and enjoy nature.”

The online survey is open until 28 September, followed by a draft plan later this year.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/project/dandenong-police-paddocks-masterplan