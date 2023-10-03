Aus Post stamps LXRP disapproval

by Sahar Foladi

Australia Post is “considering next steps” to stop the State Government’s level-crossing closure on Progress Street, Dandenong South, claiming that the Level Crossing Removal Project failed to address real safety concerns.

“Australia Post has raised significant concerns with LXRP around safety and traffic congestion issues linked to the diversion of vehicles onto Fowler Road,” an Aus Post spokesperson said.

“Our Dandenong Letter Centre processes 99 per cent of all letters sent within Victoria along with one third of small parcels.

“The safety of our people remains our highest priority.

“Australia Post continues to work with the project and is now considering next steps.”

Andrew Hamer, managing director of Pakaflex located right next to the level crossing, has been a spokesperson for businesses in the area.

“What they (Aus Post) can do is approach the High Court and seek an injunction on the works pending a proper review.

“They’re trying to have meetings with the Premier, Jacinta Allan or her replacement in the infrastructure portfolio.

“I’m presuming that Aus Post will come against a brick wall which is Ms Allan’s past behaviour, and I don’t see why it’s going to change so they can decide whether it can go to the High Court,” he said.

“I honestly don’t see her backing down and I don’t see Aus Post backing down.

“I don’t see how Aus Post is going to accept what is proposed.”

Businesses in the adjoining cul-de-sac have been advocating against the proposed works, saying the level crossing is neither dangerous nor causes congestion but rather the LXRP proposal is far more dangerous.

“We talked to Aus Post most recently and they said they want to stop it too,” Mr Hamer said.

“However, they want to go through the due process and contact the relevant minister who’s in charge.”

Reports released under Freedom of Information (FOI) also state that the current level-crossing risks are “low” and “negligible”.

“The closure of Progress Street will create so many more safety and congestion issues than the low risk that the crossing actually currently poses,” Mr Hamer said.

A letter from the office of Minister for Communications MP the Hon. Michelle Rowland has emerged dated Friday 8 September, in reply to Mr Hamer’s pleas.

“Australia Post also has safety concerns relating to electric delivery vehicles and motorbikes operating out of the Dandenong Delivery Centre, which is co-located with the DLC,” the spokesperson for Ms Rowland stated.

“Australia Post noted that the LXRP has not addressed its concerns.

“The Department will follow up with the Victorian Transport and Planning Department to request a response to these concerns.”

Ms Rowland’s office also commended Mr Hamer’s “advocacy in raising this matter” on behalf of his community.

Meanwhile, according to the LXRP, construction on the project is expected to start later this year.

Works have commenced on the Progress Street project, identified as one out of 22 “fast tracked for removal.”

“Intermittent site investigations” have begun from Tuesday 26 September till early November covering Fowler Road, Nathan Road, Hallam Valley Road along with Progress Street.

“The dangerous Progress Street level crossing in Dandenong South will be closed and a new road bridge connecting to Fowler Road will be built, as we get on with making the Pakenham Line level crossing free by 2025,” an LXRP spokesperson said.

The LXRP will be conducting general surveying works, traffic observations, noise monitoring, temporary work area fencing and site facilities, soil testing and much more.

In a notification, it states that “to better understand the area to inform the final design of the Progress Street Level Crossing Removal Project, we need to undertake further site investigations and assessments.”

“LXRP will continue to work with businesses and other key stakeholders as the project progresses.”

In the past months, following a briefing from the LXRP, Greater Dandenong Council called for an “urgent meeting” with LXRP, Dandenong MP Ms Williams and then Minister for Transport Jacinta Allan.