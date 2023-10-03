It’s time for 26ers to bounce back

By David Nagel

Three teams remain locked at the top of the ladder in the South West Gippsland Dart League (SWGDL) after round seven saw some harsh reality lessons handed out.

Just Social was once again the team to conjure up the most damage, inflicting a fourth consecutive defeat for the 26ers with a 12-3 thumping.

The 26ers were riding high after round three, winning all games to that point of the season, but have since hit a brick wall.

A loss to Mud Rats was unexpected in round four, and subsequent losses to Gembrook, Snipers and Just Social have seen the 26ers slip to sixth place on the ladder.

They should bounce this week against a winless Fore.

Mud Rats are building nicely and claimed their third win for the season with a 10-5 victory over Bullseyes.

Mud Rats don’t have any player in the list of Most Tons thrown this season, but have been more consistent than in recent years.

They should make it back-to-back wins in round eight against bottom-placed Hoodies.

In other games in round seven, Warriors were way too good for Hoodies, winning 14-1, while Paky One had a 10-5 victory over Fore.

Shane and Noel have been super-consistent for Paky One this season, with Shane throwing 24 tons and Noel 19.

In the final game of round seven, Snipers maintained a tenuous grip on second place with an 11-4 victory over Rebels.

Tim was once again important for the Snipers, and currently leads all-comers in the SWGDL with 30 tons for the season.

The best match ups in round eight see Just Social taking on Gembrook, and great rivals Paky One and Warriors colliding at the Nar Nar Goon Hotel.

Spectators are most welcome to attend, with games commencing at 7.30pm on Tuesday nights.

Results R7: Warriors 14 def Hoodies 1, Paky One 10 def Fore 5, Snipers 11 def Rebels 4, Mud Rats 10 def Bullseyes 5, Just Social 12 def 26ers 3. Bye: Gembrook.

Ladder: Just Social 24, Snipers 24, Warriors 24, Gembrook 16, Paky One 16, 26ers 12, Mud Rats 12, Rebels 8, Bullseyes 4, Fore 0, Hoodies 0.

Fixture R8: Just Social (1) v Gembrook (4), Paky One (5) v Warriors (3), Rebels (8) v Bullseyes (9), Mud Rats (7) v Hoodies (11), 26ers (6) v Fore (10). Bye: Snipers.