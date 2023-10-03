Premier’s reign over

By Cam Lucadou-Wells and Sahar Foladi

Mulgrave MP of 21 years and Premier for nine, Daniel Andrews sensationally stepped away from politics with just a day’s notice last week.

Described as a ’polarising’ figure, Andrews said he was proud of his legacy and grateful to his colleagues despite copping fierce criticism in some quarters.

“It’s not the best feature of modern politics, but it’s there and doesn’t bother me.”

He said it’s not about him but rather the work he’d set out to achieve.

“People can say whatever they want about me, good and bad. It’s always been about the work.

“There’s a body of work and I’m proud of that and now it’s for somebody else to continue that work.”

Andrews resigned effective 5pm on Wednesday 27 September after being first elected as the State MP for Mulgrave in 2002.

He served as the 48th Premier of Victoria from December 2014 – leaving a legacy of mass level-crossing removals, transport projects and social reforms.

On the other hand, he’s being criticized for saddling Victoria with a mountain of debt as well as project blowouts, the cancelled Commonwealth Games and several inquiries.

Local Labor MPs heaped praise on their departing leader.

Dandenong MP and Cabinet colleague Gabrielle Williams noted that Andrews “never shied away from a difficult task”.

He’d delivered “record infrastructure agenda” and “transformational reform of our family violence and mental health systems”.

“For me, he was a compassionate colleague and someone who demonstrated every day what can be achieved with hard work and a clear vision.”

Meanwhile, South Eastern Liberal MP Ann-Marie Hermans said the problems which Andrews and his government created remain.

“Our state is broke. We have budget blow-outs everywhere you look.

“New and increased taxes and charges are being slapped on job creators.

“There is little integrity and accountability.”

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis and Andrews stated out as MP electorate officers at the same time about 30 years ago.

Tarlamis made his start under Springvale MP Eddie Micallef and Andrews with Bruce MP Alan Griffin.

They also later shared an electorate office as MPs in Noble Park North.

Tarlamis said his colleague would often go home to “tuck the kids in bed and read them a story” and then return to the office to work through the night.

Andrews sought to be well-informed and “across everything”.

“I don’t think he operated on a lot of sleep.

“I know he’d be up late reading things – he wouldn’t just read the documents, he’d be asking what’s the path leading up to this … he’d know the process behind it.

“Those who worked closely with him over many years understood the dedication that he brought to the role.”

Even while Premier, Andrews would find time to visit community groups and events in the Mulgrave electorate, Tarlamis said.

“It should be remembered he lives in his electorate.

“He tried to keep his private life separate. He tried to protect his family and shelter them from the politics.

“It’s a difficult thing to do in this political business – once you come into politics you become a target and anyone associated with you is collateral.”

Andrews transformed Noble Park and the South East with level crossing removals and suburban revitalization. And he did an “amazing job” during the Covid pandemic, Tarlamis said.

“The decisions he made were not easy decisions but they were done with the people’s best interests at heart.

“The decisions were impacting on everyone including his family.”

Dandenong ALP branch deputy president Wicki Wickiramasingham says Andrews was versed in the “grass roots” as a former ALP state secretary and electorate officer before ascending to Premier.

“When you look over the past 10 years, he looked after education, youth training, hospitals, multicultural business.

“He’s a hero in state politics and the longest-serving Labor Premier in Victoria.”

Dallas Goldburg recalls Andrews hosting a 90th birthday celebration for his now-late father, veteran and Labor stalwart Alf Goldburg at the back of the electorate office in Noble Park North.

“It was great to have Daniel Andrews taking the time out to recognise Dad for his 90th. He spent a lot of time with him in the end.

“Dad could talk to Dan quite freely. They would respect each other.”

Dallas said Andrews had the “power to get things done and not to be distracted by the media and the name-calling”.

“He worked endlessly to keep everyone safe whether they liked him or not. He didn’t ignore the official advice, he didn’t take the easy option.”

Andrews has been known to often visit Noble Park RSL for a beer or to pay his respects to veterans on Anzac Day and Vietnam Veterans Day.

Branch president John Meehan said he held Andrews in “high regard” as a “bloody good bloke”.

“He’s done some good stuff for us at Noble Park RSL. He’s always been available for us, and did some things behind the scenes.

“He gets written up as some sort of leftie and commie but he always recognised us as members of his electorate.”

Meehan said he felt for Andrews “getting chopped around a fair bit”.

“We know the actual man and what he did for us.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve. He was the sort of bloke who would have a beer with you – he didn’t hobnob.

“Especially during his nine years as Premier, he knew when he came in this place we had his back.”

Senior Lecturer in Politics, School of Social Sciences at Monash University, Dr Zareh Ghazarian describes the Premier’s decision to step down as a “circuit breaker in the state.”

“With Andrews out of the way, the Liberal Party has a clear opportunity to reposition itself as an effective political force and reconnect with those who may have abandoned during the Andrews premiership.”

The Andrews Government wasn’t without controversies. The Covid-19 lockdowns, one of the lengthiest in the world, generated a lot of criticism.

According to Ghazarian, Andrews’ successor Jacinta Allan will face a major challenge.

“Attracting voters who were not fond of the Andrews leadership style, as well as rejuvenating a party that is nearing 10 years in government, will be major challenges for (the) next Premier.”

Despite all the controversies, criticism and numerous investigations and allegations affecting integrity of his government, Dr Ghazarian describes Andrews as the “most successful” and an “untouchable giant in Victorian politics.”

Last week, Andrews said he plans to stay in Victoria after his premiership and lead the private life of a citizen.

“I think it’s highly unlikely I’ll spend time in the public sector.

“Catch up on a few things and we’ll see what the next chapter holds.”

Andrews said he’ll continue to be like any other “helpful citizen” in appearing at the upcoming federal Covid-19 inquiry.

Before winning last November’s election in another ’Danslide’, Andrews pledged he’d serve out his four-year term.

“It was true then and I’ve changed my mind,“ he said.

“Doing this job requires a lot of hard work. That’s not a complaint, it’s just the nature of it.

“If you’re going to do it, do it properly, do it to the best of your ability.“

His family was “pleased” with the decision as he plans to take some time off with them and “play a bit of golf.”