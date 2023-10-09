This is not about politics; it is only about human rights

I wish for nothing more than for my seven-month-old grandson to grow up being proud of his identity as a Bunurong and Palawa man.

Why is this a wish and not an “I know my grandson will grow up being a proud Bunurong and Palawa man”?

Because in this time in this moment in 2023 we are having to vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and if this country decides that my grandson doesn’t deserve to be part of our founding document the Constitution for his future then it will always be a wish.

I will forever be wishing that he isn’t questioned: Why is your skin white, what part Aboriginal are you, aren’t you alcoholics and/or drug addicts, why do you get everything for free, why do you get more welfare.

His replies will always have to be an explanation for who is, what his identity means, that he isn’t an alcoholic, drug addict and he doesn’t get anything for free.

This is the majority of my peoples’ everyday lives. Walking in two worlds our “Western World” and our “Cultural World” and navigating that every minute of every day is exhausting let alone have to answer these questions.

I wish he didn’t have to apply for a “Confirmation of Aboriginality” to get an Identified position or visit an Aboriginal health service like I have had to do.

Who else in our “lucky” country must produce a document confirming the where they come from and imagine how traumatic for our stolen generation who have no knowledge of who their mothers, father and sibling are let alone where they come from.

These wishes I have are not only for my grandson but all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

My grandfather who fought in the war from 1940 to 1945 and when he returned, he still was not considered a person or allowed to vote. My father was considered a citizen when he turned 20 years of age.

This is not old history; we have the chance in this generation, your generation, and your lifetime to make a considerable change in the trajectory of our people’s lives moving forward as a race of people the oldest living culture in this world to be recognised and listened to.

This is an advisory committee that very simply gives our people advice about issues, barriers and strategies for our people to close the gaps in education, housing, justice, employment and health.

The country can’t be divided as it already is. Let’s make history and give my grandson and all your grandchildren/children a chance to walk together in reconciliation.

History is calling.

In 2017 our people came together asking for a voice. A voice where we share, we learn and we can live together.

Makarrata means “Coming together after a struggle”. Let’s put an end to the struggles and walk together to heal. We are strong but stronger with you all by our side.

Jillian West,

Proud Bunurong and Palawa woman.