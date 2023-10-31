Dandenong North family of five flee house fire

A woman has been injured as a family of five fled their burning home in Dandenong North early on Tuesday 31 October.

The residents including three children evacuated themselves from the Deakin Crescent home about 3.30am.

The woman was hospitalised with burns to 20 per cent of her body, an FRV spokesperson said.

Seventeen FRV and CFA firefighters in five appliances arrived within six minutes of the call-out to find the house about 50 per cent ablaze.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes but caused significant damage, the spokesperson said.

A building surveyor was set to assess the dwelling later that day.

The fire’s cause was still under investigation.