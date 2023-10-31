Police probe Springvale ride-share bashing

Police are appealing for help in their investigation into a severe bashing of a ride-share driver and his passenger in Springvale nearly three months ago.

A group of between 4-10 males, perceived to be of Indian/Sub-Continental appearance, reportedly approached a ride-share Toyota Camry as it pulled up to a house on Joyce Street just after 6.30pm on 5 August.

The males were armed with several weapons including baseball bats.

They allegedly attacked the driver and his male passenger, also damaging the car before fleeing in unknown vehicles.

A 45-year-old Springvale man, who was the passenger, received a laceration to his upper body.

The driver, a 34-year-old Narre Warren South man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

These injuries include significant lacerations and swelling to his upper body and head, which have required multiple surgical procedures and ongoing treatment, police say.

“This was a dangerous and violent attack that has left an innocent bystander with horrible injuries that have severely impacted his life,” Detective Senior Constable Josh Gordon from Dandenong CIU said.

“He had only recently taken on ride-share driving as a second income to support his wife and young children.

“Now he has not only had to ensure three surgeries and ongoing pain, but he is also unable to work at all at the moment.”

Detectives say the incident was a targeted attack on the passenger but the exact motivation is still unclear.

The attackers allegedly filmed the assault and circulated it on social media, police say.

“There are people out there who have information that will help this investigation and we urge them to come forward and help us hold these offenders to account, Det Sen Const Gordon said.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au