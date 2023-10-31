Trees downed ahead of new law

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s tree protection laws are too late to save towering trees that were razed along with a house in Ambrie Crescent, Noble Park.

The block believed to have been bought by the new owner in March was “bladed” in mid-October, according to concerned resident Gaye Guest.

“With one of the lowest tree canopy covers, why do we allow this to happen?

“We believe there is no planning permit for this block. So how can they pull down a home and mature garden and take out mature trees that have a shared boundary?”

City planning director Jody Bosman said the law protecting trees on private land would have applied – if it had been in force.

The final step remains – the law’s gazettal in about mid-November, he told a 23 October council meeting.

In this case, a planning permit application had been made but had not been yet approved.

Under the new law, the council would have a right to refuse the permit when the developer has “jumped the gun”, Bosman said.

“The new local tree protection law is designed to deal with matters such as this.

“All matters of non-compliance under the local law will be investigated and certainly will be enforced.”

Under the not-yet-enacted law, a permit will be generally required to remove a private tree of 40-centimetres-plus diameter at 1.4 metres above ground level.

A $3698.40 fine applies for removing a protected tree on private property without a permit.