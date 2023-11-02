Mulgrave ballot finalised

Mulgrave voters will have a choice of 10 candidates at the Mulgrave by-election.

The Victorian Electoral Commission today announced the candidates in ballot order are:

Ethelyn King (Libertarian)

Celeste Ackerly (Sustainable Australia Party)

Ian Cook (Independent)

Jane Foreman (Family First Victoria)

Courntey Mann (Liberal)

Kelly Cvetkova (Victorian Socialists)

Rhonda Garad (Greens)

Eden Foster (Australian Labor Party)

Tina Theodossopoulou (Independent)

Bronwyn Currie (Animal Justice Party).

The by-election was called to replace former Labor MP and Premier Daniel Andrews, who resigned last month.

Early voting opens on 8 November, while postal vote applications close on 15 November 6pm.

Election day is on Saturday 18 November. Voting booths are open 8am-6pm.