Doveton North competitive in Turf 3

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 club’s quest to rejuvenate has started in promising style.

Following a gritty draw in a rain-affected game against Fountain Gate, Doveton North is closing in on victory against Hampton Park at stumps on day one.

The club has recruited well, led by former Sri Lankan first-class quick Gayan De Silva and ex-Hallam Kalora Park player Sachith Jayasinghe.

That pair got six wickets and bowled 21 of the 39 overs on Saturday when routing Hampton Park for 131, with Doveton North currently sitting at 4/98 in response.

Against the Gators, that pair bowled 50 of the 75 overs sent down and took a combined 9/108 to reduce them to a modest 175.

Externally, some have questioned whether the club is over-reliant on that duo, but those within the four walls expected it would take time for the new-look group to gel.

In its first game of the season, Doveton North fielded nine players who weren’t part of the club in 2022-23 when it was competing in Turf 4.

Jayasinghe claimed a wicket with his first ball at the club, skipper Ruksham Carim taking the catch at slip to dismiss Fountain Gate opener Mandeep Premi.

He continued to hit the spot and remained disciplined despite the pitch flattening out as the day went on, while De Silva was lionhearted during his long spell.

While the sentiment in preseason was that the club would be better suited to the two-day format, openers Ravin Dissanayake and Ruwan Karandana proved the team has backbone.

Each absorbed deliveries late on day one and gave their side a solid foundation the following day after a rain delay which reduced day two to 41 overs.

While neither saw their side to victory, they proved they could match it at the Turf 3 level, with their innings both showing patience.

Amardeep Hothi, who played at Doveton North last season, also adapted well to the increased standard with a positive 29.

The club was bullish in preseason about its prospects, having put a strong emphasis on increasing training standards and attracting talent to help expedite its development towards the upper rungs of the competition.