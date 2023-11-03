Police raid alleged OMCG clubhouse

An alleged patched Coffin Cheaters outlaw motorcycle gang member has been arrested in a police raid of a clubhouse in Dandenong.

Echo Taskforce detectives with Special Operations Group, VIPER Taskforce and Dog Squad officers raided clubhouses in Dandenong, Braeside, Morwell and Warragul in the early morning of Friday 3 November.

A 68-year-old Dandenong man, allegedly a patched member of the Coffin Cheaters, was cautioned for drug possession.

During the searches, investigators seized a quantity of what appears to be cannabis and a pair of knuckle dusters.

Three men from Truganina, Armstrong Creek and Cairnlea were previously charged in relation to the investigation into alleged threatening and assaults of men and an affray in Melbourne’s west, police say.

“This kind of unacceptable violent behaviour from OMCGs is cowardly and it will not be tolerated. We will not allow our communities to be intimidated by these people,” Detective Inspector Mick Daly of Echo Taskforce said.

“If you are involved in organised criminal activity of any nature, rest assured, you will be held to account no matter where you are. It is as simple as that.”

The investigation into the incidents by Echo Taskforce and Hobsons Bay Crime Investigation Unit remains ongoing.