Hoon police raid ‘booby-trapped’ home

A Dandenong South hooning investigation has uncovered a cache of guns and other weapons during raids on Thursday 2 November.

A Bayswater North man and woman are facing 31 charges each, including setting a trap to cause serious injury.

Dandenong Achilles Taskforce officers allege the outer fencing of the pair’s address was “deliberately manipulated” with hundreds of metal nails to inflict serious injury.

The investigation started with an alleged hoon event in Licola Crescent, Dandenong South on 11 April 2023.

It led to an early morning police raid at the Anderson Close, Bayswater North address.

Police seized:

• A loaded handgun, as well as handgun ammunition and shotgun cartridges.

• 12 prohibited weapons, including nine knuckledusters, two extendable batons and a flick knife.

• Alleged proceeds of crime, including a $40,000 Rolex watch, $10,000 diamond bracelet, and $27,750 in cash.

• An ounce of white powder believed to be cocaine.

The 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged with offences including possess unregistered handgun, possess loaded firearm with reckless disregard for safety, unlicensed person fail to store firearms and ammunition in a secure manner, trafficking cocaine, 12 counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.

They were bailed to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.

Police expect to lay further charges will be laid in relation to the hoon driving event.

“There is no doubt the community is a safer place when firearms and prohibited weapons are in the hands of police and on their way to being destroyed,” Sergeant Paul Holtzinger from Dandenong Achilles Taskforce said.

“While our team is dedicated to investigating hoon drivers in Melbourne’s south-east, we are also uncovering further criminal offending as a result of these investigations and holding offenders to account.”

A 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man from Rowville were arrested but have been released pending enquiries.