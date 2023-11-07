Bashed shopper plea for help

By Sahar Foladi

A 64-year-old senior citizen wants to warn others after being assaulted in the broad day light on the streets of a busy shopping precinct in Noble Park.

Chan Thong Chea said he was caught completely off guard as he walked towards his car.

“After finishing from work around 3.30pm I went to the bank and went to buy some bread from the bakery nearby.

“As I walked to my car in the corner a European-featured man with long hair just punched me on the face for no reason.”

The freelance interpreter, teacher and maths tutor was left with a swollen face from the alleged assault.

As he dialled triple zero and tried to record the man as he walked away, Mr Chea said he was about to be attacked by the same man again.

“I shouted please help me, catch the man so I can call the police.”

The alleged person continued to walk freely and entered the Commonwealth Bank building where Mr Chea requested staff members to hold him down for the police.

Out of fear for their safety, no one acted and the alleged person walked out freely.

According to Mr Chea, the bank staff had told him the same person had also attacked a lady previously in the area.

“Each one of us should have a duty of care, every shop owner, teachers, residents should have care and responsibility of others’ safety,” he said.

“The bank have failed that care, police failed by coming too late.“

According to the police, the investigation is ongoing.

“It is believed a man was assaulted by an unknown male on Douglas Street.

“The 64-year-old Dandenong man refused medical treatment at the scene.”

As the alleged attacker roams freely into the community, Mr Chea begs everyone to observe their surroundings, take precautions and stay safe.

“I want them to be aware on the streets especially after hours.

“I was attacked in the afternoon, so for others out late, you need to take extra caution.”

The senior teacher has lived 23 years in Greater Dandenong since migrating under the skilled visa program in 2000.

“I’m very familiar with this area and it’s very sad. The amount of crime is getting worse.

“I always educate my students to be a good person in the society.

“I feel disappointed. I think the police should do more to keep the community safe.”

Police urged witnesses with dashcam and CCTV or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.