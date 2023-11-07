Passing the buck

By Sahar Foladi

A Sikh temple in Keysborough may be forced to pay $20,000 to reinstate a slip lane which is set for removal during a controversial Greater Dandenong Council road upgrade.

According to Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib temple, the slip lane is essential for safe entry into the Sikh temple on a 80km/h section of Perry Road shared by trailers and trucks in the industrial zone.

The temple as well as the neighbouring Mt Hira College say they were not consulted prior to the developer-funded road works due to begin last September.

In a recent meeting between the council’s executives and temple representatives, the safety concerns and possible solutions were discussed.

One of the solutions proposed in the meeting was for the temple to pay for the slip lane despite the council’s apparent “error”.

“It’ll be a huge issue. People will have no way to slow down to turn with oncoming traffic,” temple president Hermail Singh said.

“It’s ridiculous, we are a non-for-profit organisation and we’ve just been left out.

“It’s crazy.”

Councillor Rhonda Garad was critical of the council for potentially forcing the temple to pay about $20,000 for the slip lane. An exact figure is yet to be determined.

“They pay their taxes, they’re a not-for-profit, they don’t hold funds,” Cr Garad said in a council meeting on 23 October.

“To ask them to pay $20,000 is a great concern.”

Cr Garad also said outdated data from 2015 was used in designing the works expected to be completed in September 2024.

“It seems that it’s very likely they’re [Council] throwing out good money.

“This work once done, it’s a lot of money and a lot of disruption, may actually not only fix the traffic issues but make things worse,” she said

“Then we may end up with a higher risk design as well as no access into properties.”

With an exponential growth in the area since 2015, council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill has called for a “hiatus” to allow an independent review to determine whether the design is fit for purpose.

Ms Weatherill said the Council would appoint an independent traffic engineer to review the design, especially its “suitability and safety“ as well as a shared path, shoulders, guardrails and a wider carriageway.

“In regards to a potential slip road for the Sikh Temple, Council is waiting on the outcome of a recent site visit. This outcome together with the independent review will determine the next steps.

“A decision is still to be made regarding the need for a slip road and who may be required to pay for it. The road upgrades so far have been fully funded by the industrial developers on the north side of Perry Road.

“Council will continue to work in partnership with the Sikh Temple to ensure everyone is clearly across the status of the project.“

Manager of City improvement Craig Cinquegrana, in response to Cr Garad’s 2015 reference, said the council has access to current traffic data that indicated “overall volume“ on Perry Road.

“We may not have specific data about the movement in and outs from the temple at that level of detail.

“Council will review the design with intention to incorporate a dedicated right hand turn lane into property using the northern vehicle access – which will address one of their fundamental concerns about right turning movements conflicting with the school in the opposite.”

He also mentioned a site visit after the council meeting “to obtain further traffic patterns to the temple which will inform further considerations for their request to incorporate a left turn slip lane”.

Safe access into properties, pedestrian path connectivity and general road safety concerns were all discussed in the meeting with temple representatives.

As part of the road upgrade, a pedestrian footpath would also be installed on the opposite side of the temple where the school is situated.

“We are installing a footpath on the school side from Greens Road to the south so pedestrians will be able to travel from signalised intersection from bus stop to where the school is,” Mr Cinquegrana said.

With no prior consultation, no maps, no design plans stage by stage provided to the stakeholders, council officers or the wider community, the “dire situation” needs immediate action, Cr Garad said.

Mr Singh said Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib remains hopeful for a better solution where the temple would not have to bear the financial burden.

As previously reported by Star Journal, the stakeholders’ major road safety concerns came to light when Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson reached out to Cr Garad over the concerns.

As discussions rolled on, Council’s discredited claim of a two-year consultation with the temple representatives was also brought to light.