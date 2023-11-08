Dandenong North man charged with alleged gun stash

Seven guns have been seized during a police raid in Dandenong North on Tuesday 7 November.
Southern Divisional Response Unit officers arrested a 37-year-old Dandenong North man at the Purely Drive property about 10.30am.
They alleged found two loaded firearms, an imitation firearm, ammunition, a large quantity of cash and drugs.
Police then seized another five guns, a rifle scope and drugs from a storage unit in Vermont South.
The 37-year-old was charged with:
– prohibited person possessing firearms
– possessing prohibited weapon without exemption
– trafficking firearms
– trafficking a commercial quantity of ecstasy
– trafficking drugs of dependence
– possessing drugs of dependence
– handle stolen goods
– deal property suspected of being proceeds of crime
He was to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.