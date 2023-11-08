Dandenong North man charged with alleged gun stash

Seven guns have been seized during a police raid in Dandenong North on Tuesday 7 November.

Southern Divisional Response Unit officers arrested a 37-year-old Dandenong North man at the Purely Drive property about 10.30am.

They alleged found two loaded firearms, an imitation firearm, ammunition, a large quantity of cash and drugs.

Police then seized another five guns, a rifle scope and drugs from a storage unit in Vermont South.

The 37-year-old was charged with:

– prohibited person possessing firearms

– possessing prohibited weapon without exemption

– trafficking firearms

– trafficking a commercial quantity of ecstasy

– trafficking drugs of dependence

– possessing drugs of dependence

– handle stolen goods

– deal property suspected of being proceeds of crime

He was to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.