Doveton man charged after Mount Waverley collision

Police have charged a 44-year-old Doveton man with dangerous driving causing serious injury after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in Mount Waverley.

Police have been told a 77-year-old Mount Waverley man was crossing at the intersection of High Street and Leeds Road when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle headed east on High Street at about 9.30am on Monday 6 November.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene, was refused bail and was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later this week.

To provide any information or dashcam/CCTV footage, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au