Heat’s on in Mulgrave

Candidates and supporters sheltered from the stifling heat at an early-voting centre on Friday 10 November ahead of the Mulgrave by-election.

Days away from the end of the campaign, the Labor front-runner is Eden Foster, who is hoping to succeed former Premier Daniel Andrews in what is regarded a safe ALP seat.

Among her chief rivals are Courtney Mann (Liberal) and Ian Cook (independent), with a brave volunteer sweltering under a Cookie Monster suit.

Others out in force included Rhonda Garad (Greens), Ethelyn King (Libertarian), Celeste Ackerly (Sustainable Australia Party) and Jane Foreman (Family First).

Early voter centres in Noble Park North and Mulgrave remain open until late on Friday 17 November. On voting day this Saturday, booths will be open across Springvale, Noble Park and Noble Park North.

For details, go to vec.vic.gov.au

More by-election coverage on pages 6-7.