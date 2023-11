A Springvale house has been destroyed by fire on the afternoon of Sunday 12 November.

Emergency services received multiple calls about the fire and heavy smoke billowing from the single-storey brick dwelling about 1pm.

About 36 fire fighters, including crews with breathing apparatus, as well as eight pumpers and two other appliances brought the blaze under control in 35 minutes.

FRV crews arrived in eight minutes to find the house “fully involved” in fire, a spokesperson said.