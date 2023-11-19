Best of the South East’s health providers acknowledged

The South East Metro Health Services Partnership has received the award for the Health Service Partnership of the Year at the 2023 Victorian Public Healthcare Awards.

Consisting of Monash Health, the South Eastern Primary Health Network, Alfred Health, Better Health Network and Peninsula Health, the South East Metro Health Services Partnership originally came about as a response to a Department of Health directive to work together during the COVID pandemic but has since developed into delivering care to one-third of the state’s population. Alfred Health, Monash Health and Peninsula Health have built a collaborative model encompassing acute, primary, and community health care partners and acting as a platform for innovation and reform delivering a number of benefits throughout its services and patients.

Monash Health also won the Excellence in Aged Care award for Monash Health Residential Aged Care’s customised, residential care specific, prevention of occupational violence and aggression (POVA) training package.

The package helped to increase the capacity and capability of the Monash Health Residential Aged Care workforce, resulting in significant improvement of quality of life for residents living with chronic mental health conditions and/or dementia which has been effectively embedded into the program’s education framework.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the state’s health workers and volunteers played a critical role in providing support and care for all Victorians.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of this year’s Victorian Public Healthcare Awards,” she said.