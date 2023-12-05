Council targets weapon exports

By Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council has called on the State Government to sever its relationship with local arms companies whose weapons are used in the war against Gaza.

The “humane” yet “heavy” motion – which also called for a ceasefire in Gaza – was passed at a council meeting on Monday 27 November, moved by Greens councillor Rhonda Garad.

Councillor Garad said the mention of weapon companies is adopted from an Australian Greens motion tabled in Federal Parliament.

“I included that to raise awareness.

“I don’t think of Australia as a weapons-selling country. That it’s also in Melbourne – it shocked me to read the articles and reports on this.”

The atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza have sparked a focus on arms companies feeding the conflict.

Cr Garad refers to Australia’s 322 defence exports to Israel in the past six years. Arms and ammunition exports totalled more than $13 million over the past five years, according to Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade export figures.

“I want to know if these exported weapons are being used in my name.”

“Why wouldn’t we have the right to know?

“If you’re sending them to Israel, there’s a strong possibility that those strong weapons can end lives in Gaza.”

There was no mention of any manufacturers in Dandenong supplying products in the war against Gaza.

“Australians have the right to know if they’re part of supplying weapons taking the lives of innocent children in whatever war and conflict,“ Cr Garad said.

“Let’s be very clear whose supplying them, to who and who’s on the receiving end.

“We have a government that’s not calling for a ceasefire, not calling for transparency in weapon exports, which I think is absolutely unacceptable.”

Bruce Labor MP, Julian Hill has called out the Greens’ “silly scare campaign” on social media and denied any weapon exports to Israel.

“Australia is a party to and fully implements all major international arms control treaties, including the Arms Trade Treaty, and international humanitarian agreements.

“Australia’s growing military export industry is not exceptionally secretive as has been claimed,” he said.

“What the world is witnessing is an utter tragedy for the innocent Palestinians and Israelis who are victims in this.

“Australians are understandably traumatised by the horrific violence and loss of life.

“All human life is sacred, and all innocent civilians should be protected.”

A spokesperson from the Australian Defence Export Office has denied any weapons supplied to Israel since the conflict began and for at least the past five years.

It referred to the 322 defence exports to Israel saying all goods were “relevant permits from Defence.”

“Defence undertakes a rigorous assessment of each export application and in granting these permits, Defence determined that the exports did not risk being used in ways that would violate human rights or Australia’s international obligations.”

At the Senate Estimates hearing on 25 October, Defence Deputy Secretary Hugh Jeffrey said the permits are “anything on the defence strategic goods list.”

He explained the permits involved things like radios, body armour, software, vehicle parts, sporting equipment.

The notice of motion passed by the Greater Dandenong Council also called out the State and Federal Government to “demand an immediate ceasefire among all parties in the Gaza conflict“ and “an end to illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territories” and “anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and racism in all forms, both in Australia and internationally.”