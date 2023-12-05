Sex offender detainee arrested in Dandenong

A sex offender released from immigration detention after a recent High Court of Australia ruling has been arrested in Dandenong.

Victoria Police allege the 33-year-old man breached his reporting obligations as a registered sex offender.

He was arrested this morning (5 December) “without incident”, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“He is currently being interviewed by police and further updates will be provided as the matter progresses.

“Victoria Police can confirm the man is one of the detainees recently released following a High Court ruling.

“Victoria Police is always proactive in addressing community risk presented by those who would commit criminal acts.”

Registered sex offenders in Victoria are under “significant and rigorous reporting obligations” such as providing information on their personal circumstances on a regular basis, the police spokesperson said.

They may also have an individual offender management plan that will differ depending on the level of risk.

Last month, more than 140 detainees with criminal convictions were released after the High Court ruled indefinite immigration detention was unlawful.

Three of them have since been arrested across the country.