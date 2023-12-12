Keysborough lottery winner’s $980K windfall

Before a ‘call of a lifetime’, a Keysborough woman was oblivious that she was holding a TattsLotto ticket worth nearly $1 million.

She held one of five division-one winning entries in the Saturday 9 December draw, receiving $989,313.82.

Lottery officials called her just before she’d checked on her tickets.

“No way! I was just heading to the news agency now to see if I had won anything,” she said.

“This is the best Christmas present ever.

“I just can’t believe this.”

She said she would let news of her win sink in before deciding what to do with the windfall.

“I have no clue what I’ll do with the prize just yet,” she said.

“Once it’s in my bank account, it will feel more real”

Her winning 18-game entry was bought at Lucky Touch Lotto & Gifts, 206 Lower Dandenong Road, Mordialloc.

The winning numbers were 11, 44, 9, 25 and 32, while the supplementary numbers were 2 and 20.

There were three division-one winners in Victoria and one each in Queensland and Western Australia.