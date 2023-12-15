‘Ageing’ fire-truck under the pump

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An ageing fire appliance broke down in the heat of battle during a massive blaze at a Dandenong South paint factory earlier this month.

According to the United Firefighters Union, it’s an example of the urgent need for Fire Rescue Victoria to upgrade its outdated fleet.

The 20-year-old ultra-large pumper was requested to deliver critical firefighting foam to quell the chemical fire that blanketed the industrial precinct with plumes of thick, black smoke for hours on 8 December.

However the appliance malfunctioned, producing only half a tank of foam and emitting its own toxic black smoke.

In a video of the incident, FRV station officer Breanne Geyle commentates on how the breakdown impeded firefighting efforts and put firefighters’ health at risk.

“We’re at a big fire, and we’re the only truck at the moment providing foam to the job” she said.

“There’s a whole heap of black smoke coming out the top of the truck, making it really difficult to work at the pump panel because what we’re inhaling from the truck is actually pretty toxic.

“The foam pump throttle has been reported several times. Nothing has been done about it yet and it’s really causing a lot of impact to us in this working environment.

“It’s also an extremely hot and windy day and having the truck with the black smoke is just another challenge that we unfortunately have to face, which is unnecessary.”

FRV described it as the only “minor mechanical issue” among 44 fire appliances that attended the blaze, which took 15 hours to bring under control and 30 hours to extinguish.

“It was repaired by specialist FRV mechanics that same afternoon, the 8th of December, with no further works required,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“This did not impact the firefighting effort.”

Several aerial appliances were deployed but were inhibited by strong winds on the day, the spokesperson said.

“Crews used their extensive training and skills to diligently attack the fire, successfully preventing it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

“This was a complex and challenging operation, due to extremely hot and windy conditions on the day, and the fact the building contained a mixture of chemicals.

“Crews are to be commended for their outstanding efforts, which prevented further loss of life and property.”

UFU branch secretary Peter Marshall said that under FRV policy, the ultra-large pumper should have been replaced after 15 years but was now over 20 years old.

“Almost half of FRV’s Melbourne firefighting appliances are outdated, which means more breakdowns, more malfunctions and more incidents where professional firefighters can’t rely on their equipment when needed.

“Over 70 fire trucks are so old that they should be immediately off the road, including one truck over 36 years old.

“These outdated trucks are putting the lives of professional firefighters and the community they protect at risk.

“That’s why we’re calling on the Victorian Government to urgently replace these outdated trucks which threaten firefighter and community safety.”

The UFU also say that Dandenong Fire Brigade’s ladder platform – required to fight large-scale blazes – was unavailable for the incident.

It was instead sent away to cover for a broken-down ladder platform in Traralgon.

According to the FRV, several ladder platforms were deployed including one from Oakleigh which arrived shortly after the fire was reported.

It states it’s taking a strategic approach to replacing its fleet of more than 200 appliances and 600 cars.

A factory worker died and two were seriously injured in the fire, with two firefighters hospitalized during the incident.

To see video of the incident, go to:

https://youtube.com/shorts/3H0_w6iN4Gs