Beloved truckie killed at level-crossing

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 30-year-old Frankston father of three has been killed after his truck was struck by a train at a level crossing in North Shore last week.

Johnny Stubbs, who worked for Dandenong South-based Membrey’s Transport and Crane Hire, was towing a low loader trailer and became stuck on the railway crossing about 12.15pm on Monday 11 December.

WorkSafe is investigating the crash.

Tributes have flowed for Mr Stubbs, including a Go Fund Me page raising more than $31,000 for Mr Stubbs’s bereaved partner Georgie and children.

His youngest son is just weeks old.

“Johnnys family was his true love that he idolised and adored,” the page stated.

“Tragically we lost the big fella just going about his business at work getting the job done, no doubt just itching to get home and be with his family and brand new baby.

“Tragic is an understatement, life simply can be so cruel and unfair.”

His employer Craig Membrey paid tribute to a “hardworking, loyal, loveable family man”.

“It’s really shocked the Membrey family. It shouldn’t happen – you should go to work and go home to your family.

“What a horrible Christmas… we were having a Christmas party on the Sunday and then who would have known that this happens the next day?

“Life can change that quickly.”

It’s been a tragic two years for the company, with a 59-year-old driver fatally crushed by a falling gate in April 2022.

Gate Automation Systems Pty Ltd was charged by WorkSafe with failing to ensure persons other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks.

WorkSafe alleges that the repair company left the gate in an unsafe condition by removing parts so it could only be moved manually and not addressing the risk of the gate falling off its rails.

Gate Automation Systems is scheduled to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 19 December.

The Go Fund Me page is at gofundme.com/f/johnny-stubbs