Police investigate armed robbery in Dandenong

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following an armed robbery in Dandenong.

It is believed an unknown man entered a fast-food premises on Cheltenham Road on Wednesday 22 November, about 6.30am.

Officers have been told the man approached the counter before producing a knife and making demands for cash from the till.

Investigators believe the employee handed over a small amount of money, before the man left the premises through a side door.

No one was physically injured.

Detectives have released CCTV and an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, approximately 182cms tall and is of solid build.

He was seen wearing a black hooded jumper, a black face covering, black three-quarter length pants, white ankle socks, white shoes, and white plastic gloves.

Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV footage or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au