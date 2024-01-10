Save more with electric vehicles

Hitting the open road this summer is going to sting Aussies at the bowser, with petrol prices remaining high around the country.

But new analysis from the Climate Council shows driving a lower or zero emissions vehicle could slash petrol bills to a fifth of what Melbourne drivers would otherwise pay,

The analysis shows drivers on popular holiday routes from Melbourne can save up to $297 on their journey with a battery electric vehicle and up to $225 with a more fuel-efficient petrol car, compared with the average petrol-guzzling car in the Aussie fleet.

Charging with solar could bring even greater savings for EV drivers.

Drivers taking their families on holiday by charging a battery electric vehicle pay only a fifth of the cost (21 per cent) of the cost of filling up an average petrol car.

Climate Council, an independent and community funded organisation educate Australians on climate change, provide evidence and expertise for smart solutions.

It’s head of advocacy, Dr Jennifer Rayner said the electric vehicles are in the market but not enough of them are available to buyers.

“The great Aussie road trip is a summer tradition for many families but these days, hitting the open road comes at a huge cost to the hip pocket of Victorians, as well as to our environment.

“We need cars that use far less fuel to help save Aussies money and cut pollution. They’re out there, but there aren’t enough of them available to buyers.”

According to the data from Climate Council, a journey from Melbourne to Great Ocean Road can cost average passenger car $42 compared to battery electric vehicle $9.

Families planning to travel interstate from Melbourne to New South Wales can save up to $139 travelling with electric vehicle, only costing $38 for grid charging.

“The Federal Government can help by putting strong fuel efficiency standards in place as soon as possible so everyone has access to cleaner cars that help slash Aussie petrol bills. “Every day we delay putting national standards in place Australians are missing out and paying too much.”

Climate Councillor and economist, Nicki Hutley suggested families rent out electric cars for longer journey as a great option.

“With rental prices starting from $70-150 per day in major cities, it’s cost-effective for longer journeys. That leaves more money in our wallets to enjoy the summer holidays.

“Having cleaner cars that are cheaper to run will help relieve the cost of living pressure on Melbourne households.

“We’ve crunched the numbers and electric cars deliver the biggest savings but even choosing a more fuel-efficient car can generate big savings.”