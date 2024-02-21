Meet the Yarraman Ward candidate – RAHIMA RIZAI

RAHIMA RIZAI

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 13 years

Political party (past or present): N/A

Occupation, business/employer name: I work as a Community Hub Leader at Dandenong West Primary School

Property interests: N/A

Business interests: N/A

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

1- Local businesses need support to build up.

2- Environmental issues such as parks and better roads plus safety standards for residents

3- Not many opportunities / jobs for young people.

4- Low standard services for our local senior citizens

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I have been working as a community leader at the local school for nearly 5 years and have been working closely with the residents of Yarrraman. I raised my children in the area and running a family bussines. I am activly communicating and advocating to take action against the issues and needs of yarrraman residents.

Why are you standing for election?

I have lived and worked in the area for many years and have a good understanding about the needs and issues of our community. I feel I will be a great advocate for the Yarraman community. I m young and creative so will bring new ideas and inspiration for our community.

What is your campaign budget? There is not set budget

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? N/A

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? N/A

Who will you direct your preferences to? N/A

