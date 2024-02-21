Meet the Yarraman Ward candidate – ROBERT LIM

ROBERT LIM

Suburb of residence: Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? I’m 24, so… 24.

Political party (past or present): Australian Greens (Victoria)

Occupation, business/employer name: Software Developer, eSuperfund

Property interests: None

Business interests: None

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Keeping community services affordable and quality – libraries, youth services, kindergartens, and aged care.

Usable, safe, and convenient bus and bike routes. They are hard to rely on for daily use.

Newer developments take up a lot of on-street parking space. They should be focused close to train stations.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Why are you standing for election? I want to represent people and solve real issues. I don’t play the political game, so I can authentically do this.

What is your campaign budget? $600.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? I’m 100% funded by the Greens.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? Matthew Kirwan has been a great help in understanding the electorate and its issues.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I’m not too sure yet. I’m still trying to figure out who shares my values.

The following candidates did not submit survey responses: ABEYSINGHE, Susantha, BROWN, Peter and BILLINGS, Will.