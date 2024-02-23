Dandenong South recycler evacuated as rubbish ignited

Fire crews have contained a large rubbish fire at a recycling facility at Dandenong South.

The pile of recycling rubbish was burning inside a 750-square metre slab building at Thomas Murrell Crescent shortly before noon.

The fire was contained to the building, an FRV spokesperson said.

All people inside the building were safely evacuated, while fire-fighters remained at the scene at least two hours later.

FRV issued a community advice message for Bangholme, Dandenong, Dandenong South and Keysborough.