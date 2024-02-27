Snakes alive in Bypass’s uncut grasses

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

For long-suffering residents near Dandenong Bypass, the grass is longer – if not greener – on the other side of their fences.

Diana Thurbon, of Keysborough, says the grass along the bypass’s bike path reserve east and west of Chapel Road is waist high and “beyond neglected”.

And some weeds are steepling to shoulder height.

The wilderness has not been mowed by the Department of Transport and Planning for several months, she says.

“Three snakes have been sighted.

“It is a serious grass fire hazard to the houses that back on to the reserve and the amount of pollen poses a genuine risk to asthmatics who cycle, job or walk along the trail.”

Her observations were echoed by other residents including Greater Dandenong councillor Tim Dark at a council meeting last month.

In a formal response, the council – despite not being responsible for the reserve – stated it had received “numerous complaints”.

“On each occasion we log a customer request with (the Department of Transport and Planning) on the resident’s behalf.”

The council had also contacted the department’s maintenance managers several times to “highlight these ongoing issues”.

“However they never provide any timeframe for the works and simply indicate that grass mowing is low on their priority list as it does not meet criteria for hazards or defects.”

After many attempts to rouse the department into action, Thurbon has taken matters into her own hands.

At her own expense, she’s hired a gardener to mow along her fenceline as a safety precaution. Residents have also made efforts to beautify a ‘lane’ between their back fences and the reserve with their own plantings.

Each summer, it’s the same issue. Thurbon says it’s time for the department to give the area to Greater Dandenong Council to maintain.

“As it is, this reserve is a blight on the city.”

A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said the Dandenong Bypass was scheduled to be cut in “the coming weeks, weather permitting”.

“Each year, our crews mow tens of thousands of kilometres of grass across the state to ensure the safety of all road users, as well as managing potential fuel loads.

“This year, we’ve seen unseasonal heavy rainfall across the state, accelerating vegetation growth along the side of arterial roads.”

According to the department it had performed “vegetation management” on the bypass in late October.

Its crews mow, slash and spray about 45,000 kilometres of roadside grass and weeds each year.

The Department of Transport and Planning is responsible for maintaining about 22,000 kilometres of freeways and arterial roads throughout Victoria.