A traffic controller has died in hospital after a collision in Dandenong North on Tuesday 27 February.

WorkSafe and Victoria Police were investigating after a parked utility rolled backwards into the worker, pinning her against a reversing truck on Fillmore Road just after 7.30am.

The 55-year-old Ferntree Gully woman had been guiding the truck at the time.

She was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver, a 51-year-old Boronia man, was uninjured.