Man charged after ‘vehicle rebirthing’ raid in Dandenong South

Police have charged a man after allegedly seizing a stolen vehicle and more than 40 cloned number plates during a raid of a factory in Dandenong South.

Vehicle Crime Squad detectives say the raid at Fowler Road on 28 February was part of an investigation into vehicle rebirthing.

A 35-year-old Doveton man was arrested by detectives – with the help of the Special Operations Group and the Fugitive Squad – in Dandenong South that afternoon.

At a subsequent raid of the factory, police seized an alleged stolen Commodore, stolen engine, suspected cannabis and at least 40 cloned number plates.

Police say they later seized a small amount of cash and suspected cocaine from a Doveton home.

They allege that more than $30,000 cash and a large commercial quantity of methylamphetamine were also seized in a raid of a Doveton address on 15 February.

The man was charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity methylamphetamine, car theft, handling stolen goods and other related offences.

He was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today (29 February).