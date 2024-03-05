13-year-olds charged with alleged burglary spree

Three boys are facing more than 50 charges relating to an alleged one-week burglary and shop theft spree across Melbourne’s East and South East.

Police say the two 13-year-olds and a 15 year old stole cigarettes, money and cars in burglaries between Sunday 24 February and 3 March.

The petrol stations and supermarkets allegedly targeted were in Baxter, Bayswater, Blackburn, Cheltenham, Cranbourne, Cranbourne West, Croydon Hills, Donvale, Hughesdale, Mordialloc, Ringwood and Seaford.

Eastern Region Crime Squad detectives arrested the boys in Dandenong on Sunday 3 March.

• A 13-year-old Springvale boy faces up to 20 charges including aggravated burglary, theft from a shop, criminal damage, burglary, armed robbery, attempted aggravated burglary and car theft.

• A 15-year-old Doveton boy faces up to 13 charges including aggravated burglary, theft from a shop, criminal damage, robbery, burglary, armed robbery, car theft and possessing cannabis.

• A 13-year-old Noble Park boy faces up to 20 charges including aggravated burglary, criminal damage, burglary, armed robbery, attempted aggravated burglary and car theft.

The boys were bailed to appear at a Children’s Court at later dates.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au