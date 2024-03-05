Man charged after passenger’s life-threatening fall from ute

A Cranbourne man has been critically injured after falling off the back of a moving ute in a Dandenong car park on Saturday 2 March.

The 20-year-old allegedly fell from the white Ford Falcon ute at a site off McCrae Street about 6.20pm.

He was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a 19-year-old man from Cranbourne East with dangerous driving causing serious injury.

He was scheduled to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.

A 19-year-old Hallam man and a 19-year-old Dandenong man were both arrested, interviewed and released pending further enquiries.