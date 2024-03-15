New dog park design for Lynbrook

A new design proposal for the highly-anticipated Banjo Paterson Reserve Dog in Lynbrook is open for public consultation until 26 March.

The location, which is behind the Lynbrook Family and Community Centre, was chosen in response to public consultation in 2023.

According to Casey Council, the location had received overwhelming support from the community, with 87 per cent of responses in support.

Fencing, a drinking fountain, seating, a dog park signage, a waste bin, and entry gates are included in the proposed design following community feedback.

There are currently no dog parks within Lynbrook, which is a gap in provision in accordance with the Dog Friendly Spaces Policy.

Banjo Paterson Reserve has been chosen as it is a large district-level open space that functions as a park and sports reserve.

Communities are invited to view the design proposal and take the opportunity to provide further feedback.

To see the proposal, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/new-dog-park-proposed-banjo-paterson-reserve/banjo-paterson-dog-park-design-proposal