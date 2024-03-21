Brendan Fevola statue unveiled in Narre

By Emma Xerri

AFL great Brendan ‘Fev’ Fevola has been immortalised in copper form, with a statue of the popular radio host now at Narre Warren’s Webb Street.

Whether they were there for the statue’s unveiling or for the performance from Australian musical legend Shannon Noll, an excited crowd welcomed Fev at Bunjil Place for the statue’s unveiling on Friday 15 March.

Also joining in on the festivities were co-hosts Fifi and Nick, as the team ventured to Fev’s home turf for Brekky in the Burbs.

“This is a big moment for the show as Brendan Fevola stands here in front of his home people in Narre Warren,” co-host Fifi Box said.

“Let’s talk about what this man has achieved. Six-hundred-and-twenty-three career goals. 204 AFL games. Three-time All Australian. Two-time Coleman Medallist. Italian Team of the Century. King of the Jungle 2016. Two Guinness World Records. It’s the great build-up… Narre Warren, here is your statue of the great man himself… Brendan Fevola!”

And Fev, who was simply relieved the statue actually looked like him, also relished the honour.

“Oh my God, this is like a mirror!” he said.

“What an amazing honour because dead people normally get this, and I’m not dead yet.

“Please don’t wreck it, make sure you look after it. If people poo on it, clean it. If other people want to get around it… I reckon we should be roping it off.

“People have been bronzed around the world and it doesn’t look like them… I think I look amazing!”