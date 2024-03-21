Noble Park driver allegedly blows .168

A Noble Park man has been caught driving at more than three times above the blood-alcohol limit in a road police blitz on Eastlink.

The 27 year old who recorded a reading of 0.168 was among 15 drink drivers caught during Operation Chorus II on 15-16 March at Scoresby.

His licence was cancelled on the spot, his car impounded and he was summonsed to face court at a later date.

A 44-year-old Carrum Downs man tested positive for meth. He was fined $577 and his licence cancelled for six months.

Police also impounded four vehicles, and detected five drivers who were either unlicenced, disqualified or suspended.

More than 2500 preliminary breath tests were recorded during the operation.

“When you look at the road trauma across the state, we continue to be alarmed at the number of drivers who continue to be caught breaking road rules – in particular, those caught driving impaired,” Inspector Jarrad Dowswell, of Eastern Region Road Policing, said.

“Miscalculation of alcohol consumption is one of the most common reasons given to police when drivers are caught over the limit – suggesting that many people are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel.”

First time offenders who are fully licenced and aged 26 years or older caught with a blood alcohol limit between .05 and .07 receive a $577 fine and immediate three-month licence suspension.

The penalties increase substantially for those under 26 years of age, those required to have a zero blood or breath alcohol level, those caught for second or subsequent drink driving offences, and those caught over .07 or above.

Punishments include larger fines, longer licence suspensions, alcohol interlocks, attendance at court as well as jail time for the most serious offences.