Free buses to ANZAC Day service and parade

A free shuttle bus service will operate from Dandenong to the Shrine of Remembrance on ANZAC Day, 25 April.

Veterans and war widows are also eligible for free travel on public transport on 24, 25 and 26 April.

Australian Defence Force members, Scouts and Guides, school students and band members taking part in parade activities can also travel free if they are in uniform and have relevant ID.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance and the ANZAC Day Parade along St Kilda Road and Swanston Street.

Free shuttle buses for all members of the public will pick up and drop off passengers before the 6am ceremony.

They will travel on routes starting at Chadstone, Croydon, Dandenong, Doncaster, Essendon, Greensborough, Mitcham, Mordialloc, Templestowe, Thomastown, Wantirna and Williamstown.

Bookings on the wheelchair-accessible shuttle buses can be made via the PTV website or by calling 1800 800 007.

Public Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams said the extra public transport would give more people a chance to take part in the commemorations services and pay their respects.