Fire restrictions ending

The Fire Danger Period (FDP) is coming to an end across Cardinia, Casey, Baw Baw and Greater Dandenong at 1am on Wednesday, 1 May.

CFA Deputy Chief Officer South East Trevor Owen said landowners CFA permits are available to conduct burning off in line with local municipal regulations.

“Residents in these regions do have the opportunity to access a permit free of charge to conduct private property fuel reduction when fire restrictions apply,” he said.

“It’s a fairly simple process through the Fire Permits Victoria website and notification to Triple Zero Victoria.

“It is important to check if any additional council fire regulations apply as these vary from municipality to municipality.”

Mr Owen said it is also important to check all conditions before a burn-off.

“As always, follow all conditions detailed in the permit and ensure an adult is in attendance at all times,” he said.

“It’s also important to monitor current and forecasted weather conditions and landowners should notify their neighbours.”

Tips on how to stay safe when burning off include:

* Check and monitor weather conditions – particularly wind;

* Avoid unnecessary calls to emergency services and notify your neighbours beforehand;

* Leave a three-metre fire break, free from flammable materials around the burn;

* Have sufficient equipment and water to stop the fire spreading;

* Never leave a burn-off unattended – stay for its entire duration; and

* If your burn-off gets out of control, call Triple-Zero immediately.

Mr Owen said the CFA are aware of developing fuel loads following recent storms.

“Some parts of the region have been quite dry and we’re also seeing pockets of dry vegetation from damaged trees that have been impacted by recent storms that will require clean up over several months,” he said.

“We know these natural vegetation fuels can become quite dry even during the winter period.

“While there is still an element of risk, we will take an extra level of assurance to protect the community and I encourage residents to apply for the online permit should they need it.”

Mr Owen said you must still register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws, as well as EPA laws and applicable regulations.

“Registering your burn-off ensures that if smoke or fire is reported, the incident is cross-checked with our register, which prevents firefighters from unnecessarily responding and allows Triple Zero call takers to focus their efforts on emergency calls,” he said.

“Please allow two hours for your burn-off to be visible online.”

To check fire restrictions in your area and register your burn, visit www.firepermits.vic.gov.au