Man found with gunshot wound in Dandenong

A man is believed to have accidently shot himself in an alley off Scott Street, Dandenong.

Emergency services responded to a shot fired in Dandenong on Monday, 29 April, police say.

Police located a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound about 1.15am.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a home-made firearm at the scene and a crime scene was established.

“It is believed the man accidently discharged the firearm at himself,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are investigating.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au