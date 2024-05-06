School milestone enters the history books

Pupils spanning nine decades celebrated Dandenong Primary School’s 150-year milestone on Saturday 4 May.

On their return to the enduring brick schoolhouse that’s stood on Foster Street since 1881, the school books and backpacks were absent. Instead, a high tea, birthday cake, balloons and a 1999 time capsule.

Among the alumni was Labor state MP Jackson Taylor, who joined current school captains Hamsini Karthik, Hasan Mujtaba, Mahzyar Ahmadi, Maria Khan on stage.

Principal Daniel Riley unveiled a letter of congratulations from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

As part of its sesqui-centenary, Riley and students created histories and displays reaching into the school’s deep past.

Storied ex-students include former Prime Minister Sir John McEwan, Australian of the Year Simon McKeon, journalist Joe Hildebrand, comedian/writer Tegan Higginbotham and Olympic basketballer Mel Dalgleish.

Among the VIPs on Saturday were Premier’s secretary and Bentleigh MP Nick Staikos, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, Dandenong Ward councillor Jim Memeti and Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso.

The school began with a handful of students in a humble “wooden shack” near the railway station in 1874.

Now it boasts 400 students from 50 nationalities and speaking 40 languages.