Springvale heroin ‘ringleader’ charged

An alleged ringleader of a Springvale heroin trafficking syndicate has been arrested by police at a home in Princeton Drive Keysborough on Wednesday 26 June.

The 49-year-old man and two other men were arrested and heroin and methamphetamine seized in police raids on the home as well as a business and a factory on Bando Road, Springvale.

Heroin of an estimated street value of $40,000 and about 250 grams of ice worth potentially $35,000 were found, as well as a cutting agent, mobile phones and almost $45,000.

A Subaru BRZ allegedly stolen from Doveton as well as suspected stolen passports and security badges were also seized from the business.

Springvale, Casey and Frankston divisional response units and the police drone unit were involved in the raids.

The 49-year-old was charged with trafficking commercial quantities of heroin and methamphetamine, and appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court the next day.

He was remanded to appear at court on 19 September.

The two other men were questioned by police and released pending further enquiries.

Since November 2023, police say they have arrested and charged more than 100 people over the distribution of heroin and other illicit drugs in the Springvale area.

“We have made a significant number of arrests relating to this drug in the local area; getting such a dangerous substance off our streets is something we take really seriously,” Detective Senior Sergeant Jarrod Dwyer of Springvale Divisional Response Unit said.

“Local police will continue to target those involved in the alleged distribution of heroin and other illicit drugs in the area, from traffickers down to those dealing in the streets.

“Dedicated operations like this will ensure we continue to drive down drug-related harm in our community.”

Police also raided a Springvale premises on Thursday 27 June, where they seized MDMA, methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Two men aged 33 and 28, as well as a female aged 25, were processed for possessing a drug of dependence.

The men were charged and bailed to appear in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 1 September, while the woman was issued with a drug diversion.