Dandenong Creek flood threat eased

A flood warning for the Dandenong Creek catchment has been downgraded.

SES Victoria issued a Minor Flood Warning to replace a Watch and Act emergency message earlier in the day.

In the meatime, Heatherton Road in Dandenong, and Centre Road and Rimfire Drive remain closed due to flooding as a Watch and Act emergency message remained in place on Tuesday 16 July.

“People should not be driving along Centre Rd, those in the vicinity are advised to exit via foot along the north of Rimfire Drive,” SES Victoria advised.

The level of the Dandenong Creek at Rowville (Police Road Retarding Basin) has dropped to 4.73 metres, exceeding the Minor Flood Level (4.60 metres). It had reached at least 4.95 metres deep earlier in the day.

It is expected to drop below the Minor Flood Level (4.60 metres) overnight.

http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/33853/moreinfo