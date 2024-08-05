Pair plea guilty over award insider-betting

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An Australia Post manager and his mate have pleaded guilty over the use of inside information to bet on the Australian of the Year awards.

Dale Tristan Young, 39, of Mornington, and James Matthew Dawkins, 38, of Mt Martha appeared at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.

As an Australia Post team leader, Young worked with the National Australia Day Council to organize proofing and printing of Australian of the Year postage stamps.

Young was one of about 80 people in Australia who knew of the winners ahead of the 25 January announcement.

Despite signing non-disclosure agreements, he tipped off his high-school friend Dawkins to place 48 bets with five online bet agencies in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Dawkins staked nearly $2500 on the 2017 winner Alan Mackay-Sim, 2018 winner Michelle Simmons and on both joint winners in 2019, Craig Challen and Dr Richard Harris.

His win rate across his 48 bets was 100 per cent, with a 430 per cent return of $13,302.55.

However, his success while gambling on sports such as football and basketball were on par with the average “recreational sports bettor”, the court heard.

A sports integrity investigation found Dawkins the “most profitable player in the (Australian of the Year Award) markets” with “highly suspicious” betting patterns.

On police phone taps last year, Young was recorded discussing the matter with Dawkins.

“It’s not just a one-off stupid thing.

“Sorry, mate, I dragged you into it. But we both kinda f***ed up, didn’t we?”

Both men – married with kids – have no criminal records.

A defence lawyer told the court that Young didn’t know why he’d acted in such a “stupid and irresponsible way”.

“He still hasn’t come to grips with the reasons for his behaviour.”

At Australia Post, Young was regarded as trustworthy with access to $2 million in cash in his role. He’d since resigned as a result of the charges.

He was clearly “not a master criminal”, his lawyer said.

Dawkins also struggled to know what motivated him to commit such “juvenile, reckless, dumb and stupid” crime, according to his lawyer.

“It couldn’t be argued that it was for greed or for significant financial gain. If it was, his conduct would have been far more brazen and his bets significantly more.”

Most of the illegal bets were under $50 – the most was a $500 bet in 2017, the lawyer said.

An Australian Federal Police prosecutor sought convictions and bonds against the pair.

The public expect public officials to act with integrity and not to breach trust, the prosecutor argued.

“They abused the information received from Mr Young’s public office to really obtain a benefit for themselves.”

The defence lawyers submitted against convictions.

AFP Detective Superintendent Glenn Tod said the “misuse of official or privileged information erodes public trust in our institutions”.

“The consequences for those abusing positions of trust can be extremely serious.

“The AFP, ACIC and Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) share vital financial intelligence so we can act swiftly if criminal activity occurs.”

Young and Dawkins will be sentenced at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.