Bring your rental worries

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The debt-busting Bring Your Bills event is back in Dandenong this week.

In a sign of growing cost-of-living stress, the initiative from South East Community Links has attracted growing crowds.

In total about 1000 residents have resolved $511,000 in debts and gained 218 grants and concessions on their bills over the past year.

And the event on Friday 9 August is expected to be the biggest yet, says SECL chief executive Peter McNamara.

Bring Your Bills supports people with fines, bills, tenancy, government payments and energy usage issues.

It’s a chance to sit face-to-face and gain budget relief from banks, energy and water companies, telcos, state and federal agencies, legal aid, tenancy services and councils.

So far, 76 per cent of attendees have reported being no longer worried about utilities disconnection, 80 per cent better understood their rights and 79 per cent were on track with bills and debts.

The region’s severe rental housing stress gets a special focus, with SECL’s new Private Renter Support Program debuting at the event.

“At our last Bring Your Bills event, 74 per cent of attendees were struggling to pay the rent,” McNamara says.

“There’s a huge need out there.”

SECL is aiming to reach 1400 renters over two years with the program, which helps them to manage their finances, understand their rights and access legal and tenancy support.

“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that community members have a safe and affordable roof over their heads; it’s a basic human right.”

A survey by SECL last year found 70 per cent were finding it more difficult to afford food, 66 per cent used emergency relief and 65 per cent worried about paying utility bills.

“There’s an urgent need for support and the critical role of our ‘Bring Your Bills’ events in helping people to navigate services, access relief and improve their understanding of the options available.”

One of those seeking help in Dandenong last year was an injured aged-care worker unable to continue her job.

With her husband being the sole income-earner, their monthly rent rose and the bill stresses mounted.

I felt lost, stuck and didn’t know where to go,” she said.

“I thought I would walk in and receive some advice but here they gave me some solutions.

“I feel like a big stone is lifted from my shoulders.”

Bring Your Bills is at Dandenong Civic Centre, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on Friday 9 August, 11am-3pm.