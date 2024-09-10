EPA, council take action on ‘illegal’ mound

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Authorities are taking action after alleging that a giant mound of soil near a Bangholme retirement village was illegally contaminated with toxic asbestos and heavy metals.

After taking soil samples, Environment Protection Authority Victoria late last month issued a Notice to Investigate against the operator on leased land at 576 Frankston-Dandenong Road.

The operator allegedly did not have an EPA licence to accept contaminated soil, which was now required to be removed to a licensed landfill, the EPA stated.

As a result, Greater Dandenong Council is also taking action against the operator for allegedly breaching its earthworks planning permit.

A waste-water and soil transfer station is being proposed for the Green Wedge site. The permit application by GND Civil is currently advertised on the council’s website.

The pile looms across flat, open paddocks about a kilometre south from Willow Lodge retirement village residents, worried about being showered with dust.

EPA Victoria stated there was no risk to human health.

“Testing of the samples showed the presence of some asbestos fragments and metal contamination consistent with a classification of Category D, the lowest level of soil contamination.

“Based on the soil analysis and the location of the nearest dwellings, EPA’s public health experts do not consider there is a risk to people’s health.

“However, the premises is not EPA-licensed to accept Category D soil, so any Category D soil brought in must be taken to an EPA-licensed landfill and cannot be used as clean fill.”

Under the Notice of Investigation, the operator was required to have the southern soil stockpile sampled, tested and classified by an “independent, suitably qualified professional”.

The assessor would provide recommendations based on the results.

“The EPA investigation of the premises and any actions deemed necessary to bring it into compliance with the law, is ongoing,” the EPA stated.

Greater Dandenong Council city futures acting executive director David Fice said the earthworks planning permit was approved by VCAT, despite the council arguing for the permit’s refusal.

“The EPA has instructed the site owners to remove soil containing contaminates.

“We are taking action against the landowner for breaches of the earthworks planning permit and will continue to monitor the site along with the EPA throughout the remediation process.”

In July, the Star Journal reported on a certified environmental assessor’s report that raised the alarm on several pieces of asbestos found in four different areas of the mound as well as high levels of the heavy-metal, lead.

It recommended that the “category B industrial waste” should be transported to a lawful disposal place.

It also recommended testing to check for lead leaching into the area’s groundwater as well as a thorough audit and removal of asbestos contamination.

Eastern Seaboard Industries (ESI) is said to be leasing the site and managing the soil mound.

An employee Roger said in July there were intentions to fill in and level off the property with the soil. He was also intending to sell the “clean soil on top” as top soil.

Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA’s 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or providing details online at epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution