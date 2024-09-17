Formoso clan, Ian Cook announce shock candidacies

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a series of bombshell moves, I Cook Foods owner Ian Cook and current mayor Lana Formoso’s husband and brother have entered the fray of the Greater Dandenong Council elections.

There are just hours left before candidate nominations for the October election close at noon today (17 September).

Cook – who is sueing the council and two officers for alleged malicious prosecution – will run against sitting councillor Phillip Danh in Yarraman Ward.

Meanwhile, Cr Formoso will re-contest her Noble Park North seat, her husband Daniel Formoso will oppose Dandenong North Ward incumbent councillor Bob Milkovic and her brother Sasha Jankovic will run in Keysborough South Ward.

The Formosos and Jankovic are Labor members.

As of this morning, sitting ALP councillor Sophie Tan appears to be so far unopposed in Noble Park Ward.

Former councillor Peter Brown is contesting the Keysborough Ward seat, vacated by Cr Tim Dark. Others in the running in the ward are South East United president Sinan Akkurt, Daniel Dang, and Yarraman by-election candidates Melinda Yim and Tevyn Gov (Victorian Socialists)

In Cleeland Ward, two ALP members Pradeep Hewavitharana and Zahra Haydar Big have joined the contest. Sitting ALP councillor Angela Long is defending her seat against Greens councillor Rhonda Garad, who has shifted from Keysborough South Ward.

Dandenong North Ward councillor Milkovic will be up against Daniel Formoso, Rosana Ierone and Dandenong Market bakery-owner Rhonda Tannous.

Five-time mayor and ALP candidate Jim Memeti will recontest Dandenong Ward. He is so far opposed by independent Rahima Rizai, who had run in the recent Yarraman by-election.

In Keysborough South, there is also no sitting councillor. The candidates so far are Labor members Alexandra Bryant and Sasha Jankovic, Greens member Isabella Do and Ajdin Muzur.

Mayor Cr Formoso, in Noble Park North Ward, will be against Karl Rathnayake and recent Yarraman by-election candidate Will Billings.

Springvale Central Ward is the seat of former deputy mayor Richard Lim, who had attempted to run in Springvale North but was declared ineligible. In the fray are real estate agent Alice Phuong Le, Victorian Socialists’ Sean Stebbings, architect/builer Minh Le and migration agent Meng Bunlay.

Councillor Sean O’Reilly will be again up against 2020 candidate Angela Holl in Springvale North Ward, joined by candidate Huong Dinh.

Springvale South Ward councillor Loi Truong will vie for re-election. Other candidates are Andy Tran, Yen Thai and Lin Sok.