Meet the Greater Dandenong Council candidates – Springvale South Ward

SPRINGVALE SOUTH WARD

Suburbs: Springvale South, parts of Noble Park and Keysborough

Sitting councillor: Loi Truong (Australian Labor Party), elected 2008-present

Other candidates: Malab Hem, Thayhorn Yim, Andy Tran, Lin Sok, Yen Thai (ALP)

No response to Star Journal candidate survey: Truong, Hem, Tran, Sok.

YEN THAI

Suburb of residence: Springvale central

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong: 1 year

Political party (past or present): ALP

Occupation, business/employer name: Receptionist

Property interests: Springvale region

Business interests: expanding reasonable and affordable housing to the low income

Three most important issues for your ward: affordable housing, enhancing infrastructure and community safety including better street lighting and security cameras,

Describe your involvement in the local community: I have been involved with the Vietnamese community for almost 10 years to provide community engagement, support and help to improve lives for family and senior residents.

Why are you standing for election?

I want to bring new ideas with different approaches. My focus is on improving infrastructure and local amenities

What is your campaign budget? No budget

Who are your campaign donors? No donors

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? No one at the moment

Who will you direct your preferences to? Myself, Yen Thai, I will be your loyal and honest representative at CGD Council. I work for your interests.

THAYHORN YIM

Suburb of residence: Greater Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? 30 years

Political party (past or present):

Occupation, business/employer name: Senior Immigration Advisor, Yim Migration Service

Property interests: properties

Business interests: Yim Migration Service

Three most important issues for your ward: !)

Community safety and crime prevention for residents and business. I have worked closely with police to improve community safety and business image in the areas.

Uplifting Springvale South Shopping Mall on Athol Road and Coomoora Sporting Reserve for Family Friendly and enjoyment. Making the Mall modernised to support local business and attract business acumen.

Home Care Services and supporting local businesses. I will advocate strongly against the privatization of essential services and work for better facilities, transparency, and community representation. My track records and awards highlight my commitment to social welfare of people, humanitarian and multicultural services.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have lived in the City of Greater Dandenong for almost 30 years, raising our four children.

With 10 years as a senior public servant for Centrelink/CES/DSS/DEETYA, 30 years of volunteer experience on school councils and community committees, including a peak professional body the MIA (Migration Institute of Australia) as Vice President of Vic/Tas, I’ve focused on community safety, Home Care Services, and supporting local businesses. My awards highlight my commitment to social welfare of people, humanitarian and multicultural services. I have advocated strongly against the privatization of essential services and worked for better facilities, transparency, and community representation.

Why are you standing for election?

I am passionate about advocating on behalf of residents and businesses that Springvale South Ward has been neglected too long. I want to improve the community hub facilities and community safety.

What is your campaign budget? limit

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? N/A

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Out of respect, I have received so much support from many quarters of people of experts in the field including former mayors, MPs and strategists.

Who will you direct your preferences to? Not finalise yet.