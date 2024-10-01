More than a hundred young people from multicultural communities across Melbourne’s south-east gathered at the weekend for the ‘Welcome to Melbourne Soccer Tournament’.

The tournament, staged by migrant and refugee settlement agency AMES Australia and hosted by the Barton United Football Club at its ground in Cranbourne West, saw a dozen men’s and women’s teams, comprised of about 100 players, compete.

The action was witnessed by around 80 spectators.

The victors in the men’s section were the ‘Afghan Eagles’ team and ‘Barton United’ in the women’s section.

Trophies were awarded by Federal and State MP’s Cassandra Fernando, and Lee Tarlamis.

Ms Fernando, the first Sri Lankan-born member of the federal parliament, told the gathering that multiculturalism made south-east Melbourne a vibrant and rich community.

“My electorate is one of the most diverse in Australia and I’m proud of the way our community is welcoming and supportive of newcomers.”

AMES Australia chief executive officer Cath Scarth the tournament was aimed at building connections between diverse communities and individuals in Melbourne.

“The tournament is all about welcoming newly emerging communities and giving young people the opportunity to connect with people from other cultures and the mainstream community, while also building their confidence and developing their skills.”

The event was part of AMES’ Engage! Program which coordinates and delivers programs and events aimed at young CALD individuals throughout the year.

The program targets three areas: youth participation, youth development and youth celebration.

The Victorian Government-funded initiative is designed to provide young people with access to programs and activities to help build their confidence and help them meet their personalised goals and ambitions.